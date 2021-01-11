Thanks for the tablets

North Street Congregational Primary School student Akeelah Frazer (left) gives an elbow bump to Dr Duane Chambers in appreciation of the tablet she received from his company, Imaging and Intervention Associates, last Friday.

Chambers had presented three tablets to Desmond McKeniez, Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, for three children in his constituency. Sharing the moment are McKenzie (second left) and the other tablet recipients, Ishmael Duckett from St Aloysius Primary School, and Cassandra Gray from Kingston Techincal High.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)