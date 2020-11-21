Thanks, nurses!

Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Sagicor Life Jamaica – Individual Life Division, hands over gift baskets to Diane Buckley-Smith (centre), departmental nurse manager, and Debby-Ann McKenzie-Cooke, deputy director of nursing services, Kingston Public Hospital, in appreciation of their excellent work.

Sagicor Life also donated lunch bags for the nursing staff as part of a series of thank you treats for the nurses who have been integral to the COVID-19 response this year.