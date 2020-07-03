Thanksgiving service for Michael Gordon tomorrow

A thanksgiving service for the life of retired Jamaica Observer Senior Photo Editor Michael Gordon will be held tomorrow at Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew.

The service, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am, will be attended by Gordon's family, other relatives, and close friends, but will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/kAHmZBHKA3w as the family observes the COVID-19 protocol that restricts gatherings at funeral services to 50 people.

Gordon was among the pioneers of the Observer which hit the streets in March 1993. He died suddenly at his home in St Andrew on May 6.

The 67-year-old, who won numerous awards for his work, served the Observer for 20 years. Before that he worked at the Jamaica Information Service.