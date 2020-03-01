That Sigma Run mural

Six Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts students put their talent on display when they volunteered to draw and paint the mural at the start line of the recently held Sagicor Sigma Run.

The artwork was completed in approximately six hours, with the students receiving assistance to paint the mural from 30 Sagicor Foundation scholars.

The mural was completed on Saturday, February 15, the day before the 22nd staging of the region's largest road race.

Now considered a signature feature of the event, the mural is usually designed and painted on the surface of the road, at least 50 metres ahead of the start line, on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston, in the vicinity of the Sagicor Life Centre. The artwork typically depicts cheerful colours and includes children, a major area of focus for Sagicor Foundation.

“Over the past five years, the mural has become part of the overall experience for participants at Sigma Run. The mural is not only beautiful but is a representation of the causes we support,” a company release quotes Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation and head of group marketing at Sagicor.

In expressing her gratitude to the Edna Manley students for volunteering their time, efforts and talent to the event, White noted that volunteerism is at the heart of the Sagicor Sigma Run and that the annual event would not be possible without people giving their time to help with the cause.

“The talent, passion and dedication of the students were truly heart-warming as they exuded enthusiasm and excitement in completing the mural. We are truly grateful to them for committing to this huge task,” White said.

Led by Shanique Stewart, the team of artists included Ayun Osagboro, Brad Pinnock, Nino Cherrington, Tevin Lewis, and Rohmeari McFarlane. Stewart shared that the team was very excited and appreciative of the opportunity to be part of such an impactful initiative.

“We are thankful and happy as not only are you impacting the lives of the beneficiaries of the run, but our lives were also impacted from this great experience,” Stewart said.