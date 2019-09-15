The Bahamas hurricane challenge

NASSAU, The Bahamas (CMC) — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is being faced with challenges concerning the distribution of relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Dorian.

According to NEMA spokesperson Carl Smith, some of the persons affected by the passage of the storm have refused to comply with law and order.

Smith has called on victims to be patient amidst communication and transportation challenges, stating that there is “a lot” of water in Grand Bahama, but called for a “realist” perspective on the tremendous challenges being faced.

“We are dealing with a disaster,” Smith said, “unfortunately patience is running out. We are begging the public, they will be serviced. We need to have law and order. One of the reasons why we have this exacerbated situation is because people refuse to comply with law and order. We need law and order and we must drive that into our people.”

Meanwhile, prominent members of the Haitian community have formed the United Haitian Community Front (UHCF) to assist with relief efforts in the wake of the storm.

UHCF was formed last week and is chaired by League of Haitian Pastors President Dr Jean Paul Charles.