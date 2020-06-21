The CCJ's advisory opinion on labour

ON March 20, 2020 the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) delivered an advisory opinion in response to two questions on the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas posed to the court by Caricom. The court was led in its decision by President Adrian Saunders, and all five judges supported the single opinion offered, without dissent.

In narrow terms, the two questions posed to the court concerned free movement and employment rights for workers from Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis, and may thus be seen as a decision that has limited impact on Jamaica. But, viewed from a broader perspective, the advisory opinion could carry significant implications about the pace and development of Caricom initiatives in the region.

When the CCJ was asked by Caricom to deliver its advisory opinion relating to Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis, this was the first time the court had received such a request. What, though, is an advisory opinion and why might it be important?

Legal regime

According to Article XIII of the Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Court of Justice, the CCJ has “exclusive jurisdiction” to deliver advisory opinions on the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Such advisory opinions are to be delivered only at the request of States Parties to the Agreement Establishing the Court or Caricom. The provision in Article XIII of the Agreement is replicated in Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

Neither Article XIII of the Agreement nor Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas spells out in any detail how the court must proceed with requests for advisory opinions, but certain points are clear. For instance, the procedural approaches to be taken by States Parties and the Community are spelt out in the Rules of Court (mainly at Rule 11.3) – these rules need not detain us today.

Non-binding

It is arguable, from the nomenclature, that advisory opinions are not apt to be binding. The nomenclature is not in itself decisive: Privy Council decisions are self-described as “advice” to the queen, but in practice they are generally regarded as binding. Advisory opinions of the CCJ may, however, be treated as non-binding following the model in place for the International Court of Justice.

This is not to say that advisory opinions may be dismissed willy nilly. In a few International Court of Justice cases, advisory opinions of that court have been disregarded, but in the main they have been accepted and implemented. It is reasonable to anticipate that acceptance and implementation will be the fate of the advisory opinion recently delivered by the CCJ. This is so not least because advisory opinions of the CCJ fall within the work of the original jurisdiction of the court: that is, in general parlance, the part of the court that deals with Caricom matters.

Original Jurisdiction

Various Caricom states, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and several others that have not accepted the CCJ as their final court of appeal, nonetheless accept the original jurisdiction of the Court. These States are obliged, at very least, to show respect for pronouncements of the court on original jurisdiction issues.

The background to the two questions concerning Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis is to be found mainly in Article 46 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Under the heading, “Movement of Skilled Nationals”, this provision states that, as a first step towards achieving free movement of nationals across Caricom borders, each Caricom member state, as a receiving state, will grant certain nationals of other Caricom states the right to seek employment in the receiving state.

Graduates etc

The nationals granted the right to seek employment in receiving Caricom countries were initially listed as: University graduates, media workers, sportspeople, artistes and musicians, so recognised in the receiving country.

There may be arguments about the precise delineation of the class of persons entitled to seek employment in Caricom receiving states, but the legislative intent is reasonably clear. So, for example, a Jamaican cricketer, say, a Chris Gayle, would have the right to seek cricket employment in Barbados, pursuant to Article 46; or a Destra Garcia from Trinidad and Tobago could present her Calypsonian commitment in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In addition to setting out the initial set of persons entitled to free movement and to seek employment, Article 46 also provides that the Caricom Conference of Heads of Government shall review provision in order to “enlarge, as appropriate, the classes of persons entitled to move and work freely in the Community”, among other things.

And with this in mind, the conference of heads has, from time to time, enlarged the list of workers entitled to free movement and to seek employment: the enlarged list now includes non-graduate nurses and teachers, artisans, holders of associate degrees and equivalent qualifications, and household domestics with certain qualifications. All these persons are assured the right to seek work in their own countries, and in other Caricom countries.

Agriculture and security

In 2019, the conference of heads sought to expand the categories of workers eligible for Caricom employment pursuant to Article 46 to include “agricultural workers and security guards”. This was unanimously accepted but at the same time, Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis, with conference approval, sought to “opt out” of this enlargement decision for five years.

Under this approach, agricultural workers and security guards from outside of Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis would not have the right to seek employment in either of these two countries. Whether this opting out was legally permissible under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas was the first question put to the CCJ for its advisory opinion.

Opting out

In response, the court said yes. Although Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis would be going against the tide of Article 46, which sets out a fundamental objective of Caricom, their opting out was permissible. This is essentially because, on a weighting of considerations, the opting out would not have a prejudicial effect on freedom of movement and the right to seek employment in Caricom. Among other things, the opt out would be for only five years, it concerned only two categories of workers, and the two countries involved were less-developed countries within the Caricom scheme.

But then if Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts-Nevis could opt out, could other States respond to them on a reciprocal basis? Could Jamaica, for example, say to these two countries that we will not allow their agricultural workers and security guards to seek employment in Jamaica under the terms of Article 46? This was the import of the second question placed before the CCJ for its advisory opinion.

In response, the CCJ concluded that reciprocity did not apply. Prime Minister Holness and his Cabinet will be obliged to allow agricultural workers and security guards from Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts-Nevis to seek employment here. In contrast, however, Jamaican agricultural workers and security guards will not have the right to seek employment in Antigua & Barbuda or St Kitts-Nevis. All countries which do not opt out have to allow in workers from the list made pursuant to Article 46.

Implications

The CCJ's conclusion concerning the two questions may be justifiable with reference to the text of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Critics of Caricom may, however, wonder about the fairness of the final response the second question. If some states may opt out, is it fair for them to accept the benefits of opting out, without taking on any of the burdens of Article 46?

One response to this is that, on various matters in the overall Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, some States will gain benefits while other bear burdens; but, in the end, the sharing of benefits and burdens will be equitable. Also, it is hoped that the overall sharing of benefits and burdens will advance the prospects of all Caricom states.

Another criticism of the Advisory Opinion is that it may implicitly encourage opting out of obligations by various states. If State A can opt out of obligations on a non-reciprocal basis for some time, why should it accept the obligations today?

These points may be of increasing significance as countries of the region continue to work towards the success of the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

Ambassador Stephen Vasciannie is Professor of international law at The University of the West Indies.