Photos: THE COLOURS OF A CONTEST

Former Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Dr Omar Davies (left) converses

with MP for the area Mark Golding.

A policewoman searches a delegate.

Rise United Campaign Director Angela Brown Burke shares a moment with Member

of Parliament for Clarendon South Western Noel “Butch” Arscott.

It wasn't a fashion show, but try telling that to this Comrade.

Peter Bunting shows everyone that he voted in the PNP presidential election.

Let's guess if that is what's left of a lobster. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)