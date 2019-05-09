The cost of going green

As temperatures keep rising, so does our energy consumption,which can make staying cool a costly endeavour. If you're ready to power your way off the grid, homeowners and businesses should be aware that making the energy switch can be expensive.

Energy-saving start-ups can begin at $100,000 upward depending on the size and type of system and with such an investment, owners must carefully weigh the upfront expenses and their alternative energy system selection.

“Owners shouldn't be daunted by the start-up costs for energy systems because they pay for themselves over time just like any good investment,” says industrial/energy product manager at Appliance Traders Limited (ATL), Khadeisha Dawes.

It's fairly easy to calculate the Return on Investment (ROI) in years but not everyone wants to use their cash savings. That doesn't rule out alternative energy as being an attractive investment. Nowadays, energy loans are quickly becoming the most popular option to finance alternative energy systems as they allow steady low payments over a period of time whether you're buying, selling, refinancing, or remodelling.

“There are a lot of institutions that offer energy loans because these systems add significant value to homes and businesses as well as benefit the environment. These institutions offer financing that can be applied to a number of products including solar water heaters, solar pv systems, solar panels, and other energy saving equipment,” said Dawes.

In addition to banks and credit unions, the National Housing Trust (NHT), as well as the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), offer special energy efficient financing. Targeted for homeowners, the NHT provides a maximum repayment rate of up to 20 years whilst the DBJ provides up to $30 million for SMEs and businesses who want to invest in renewables including solar, hydro and wind energy.

To get started, Dawes recommends the following: “Get a specialist to assess your set-up – at ATL we call it an energy audit which we provide free of charge; secure your quote; choose your financing route and then power up your renewable energy project. The sooner you do it, the more you save in the long run” she closed.