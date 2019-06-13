(Photo: Jason Tulloch)PHOTO: The face of grief

Matthews Lane fire victim Andrea Gordon is a picture of grief as she ponders her fate, while carrying her granddaughter on a piece of cardboard following Tuesday's fire that destroyed merchandise belonging to her and several other vendors. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

