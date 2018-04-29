The mind of a killer

The curse or the benefit of conducting research into criminal behaviour is the experience of interviewing and studying a host of persons ranging from prostitutes to killers.

The benefit being that you get an appreciation of what influences behaviour that is deviant and unacceptable in any society, and the curse is you get to realise that there are persons who don't deserve the designation of being called human.

This may seem extreme, even offensive, but may seem less so after I share a few lessons learnt in my walks though the minds of killers.

For the purpose of confidentiality, the first killer I will discuss we will code name Freddie. He is in his late 20s and although not from the mean streets of Kingston, but rather from the Greater part of Portmore, his heritage is from downtown Kingston and his regular association and influence whilst growing up was from downtown.

Freddie is personable, pleasant with an infectious laugh. I have spent many hours interviewing him and I have enjoyed it. Many years ago I would have described him as a sociopath, but using a more recent scientific terminology I would term him as having an anti-social personality disorder.

By saying this, “Freddie” is unable to feel compassion for anyone else other than himself. He's not crazy, he's just badly wired from birth. So no amount of hugs or drugs is going to help him.

In one of our discussions we had dialogue about a triple murder of security guards that did not, but almost happened, if not for the intervention of the police. So I asked him if he would have felt badly killing the guards, bearing in mind that they probably had families and even considering there was no previous conflict between him and them.

His reply was: “I would feel badly, but I want di food.”

By “food” he meant the money the guards were transporting.

My reply was: “Is their death and subsequent suffering of their loved ones worth the food?”

His reply was: “No, but nobody gonna look at me and give me that much money.”

I learnt a lot from this answer.

I learnt firstly that this man, who is not hungry or homeless, looks on money differently from more than 99 per cent of the population of the world.

If you doubt me ask yourself, if you would kill an innocent man for money irrespective of the quantity. Do you know anyone who would kill an innocent person for the right price?

Unless you're hanging out at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, I doubt you could even find one. Human beings that selfish are simply not in abundance.

It is in fact a rare attribute of a human being to kill for money, and, in fact requires an individual devoid of humanity and not deserving of the designation of being called a human being.

Another killer I interviewed taught me something too. We will code name him “Chucky”.

His name is associated with over 20 murders over a four-year period. When I interviewed him he had seemed inactive for two years and I inquired what influenced the change. He told me he had left Portmore because he was afraid of a particular group of policemen. I inquired why a particular group, why not all police?

He responded: “Most police may just search me and let me go. Dem man mi a talk tek it up pon dem head seh mi a killa and dem will hurt me.”

I inquired where he had gone to and he told me Maxfield Avenue. I asked why he had desisted from his previous conduct of killing and gang activity.

His reply was: “You have a Sup name H…… A him run di place. If yah go fire gun him a come fi yuh and him nah play.”

I knew of the Superintendent and his team and knew of their efforts and achievements. I knew exactly why he feared them. I learnt from “Chucky” that real killers only fear police officers that they believe 'nah play'.

He did not fear jail or our the 'book them and bail them system'. He feared being hurt, and only that influenced his behaviour.

The third subject we will call “Hannibal”. This man, when I interviewed him, had served time in our youth prison system and our adult penal institutions before getting a visa to travel to the USA from the American Embassy (and these guys are turning down schoolboy athletes).

Upon reaching the USA he got a job with an uncle earning about US$300 a week whilst living with a relative. He, however, joined a gang and eventually got deported.

Upon reaching Jamaica, his mother, who was a security officer, died and he got the mandatory life insurance of several million dollars. He was encouraged to buy a taxi, a truck or a tractor. He instead bought an AK-47 and one M16 rifle, plus seven handguns. He then went to war with a nearby community in a conflict that did not involve material possessions or former acrimony.

I learnt a lot from Hannibal. What stood out is that Hannibal is not rehabilitative, irrespective of what opportunity is offered to him.

I learnt that killers who find themselves with money buy guns, not food.

Lastly, I learnt that once gangsters have guns they start a conflict, whether or not there is a logical reason to wage war.

It is my belief that the profiles reflected in Chucky, Freddie and Hannibal are representational of the Jamaican killer. Needless to say Chucky, Freddie and Hannibal are dead.

This too is a representation of the eventual result of the average Jamaican killer. So the majority of the time that you hear three men killed in some drive-by in some garrison it is likely that 'Freddie' just met Chucky and that was the outcome.

As I watch my country in near bankruptcy because of the Chucky, Freddy and Hannibal killing each other, I wonder why it is so important to prevent these killers from doing so that we direct the lion's share of the country's resources to prevent it.

I also ask myself, why is it so important to human rights activists to protect the Freddys in our society, yet they have no problem with squalour in our children's homes?

I imagine the answer to those questions is the price of civilisation and the expectation that every life is important.

It is such a shame that when the Freddy, Chucky and Hannibal get hold of the rest of us they forget that part of the human conduct handbook.

Jason McKay is a criminologist