The most wanted man

Christopher Columbus was a shameful villain, he is wanted by the native people of the Americas.

He came to steal, loot, rape, and murder, in the name of his queen, his country and his god.

He met a humble and happy people who were satisfied with their culture yet, he said he discovered.

He came from a land where crime, greed and envy were rampant and brought pain and suffering to a people who never knew hunger.

Over his statue should be mounted a cage with no door and there it should remain, permanently sealed as a symbol as to what his faith would be.

if he was alive in my country and justice should be Or better yet, why don't we knock his shameful statue into the sea and in its place a monument we should erect in honour of the peaceful people whom he met, the people most of us choose to forget.

Let's not worry about what others will say, for the honest and righteous people of the world will understand and of the hundreds who will no longer come to see it where it now stands.

Thousands will come to see where the statue of this evil man once stood and to honour the memory of the people to whom Colombus brought so much suffering and pain.

Remove the statue of that evil man, we know he was an international criminal.

Let us do some right to a people done wrong Remove the statue of Columbus from the Jamaican land.

Written in 2012 by Donald R Douglas