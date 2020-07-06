The most wanted man
Christopher Columbus was a shameful villain, he is wanted by the native people of the Americas.
He came to steal, loot, rape, and murder, in the name of his queen, his country and his god.
He met a humble and happy people who were satisfied with their culture yet, he said he discovered.
He came from a land where crime, greed and envy were rampant and brought pain and suffering to a people who never knew hunger.
Over his statue should be mounted a cage with no door and there it should remain, permanently sealed as a symbol as to what his faith would be.
if he was alive in my country and justice should be Or better yet, why don't we knock his shameful statue into the sea and in its place a monument we should erect in honour of the peaceful people whom he met, the people most of us choose to forget.
Let's not worry about what others will say, for the honest and righteous people of the world will understand and of the hundreds who will no longer come to see it where it now stands.
Thousands will come to see where the statue of this evil man once stood and to honour the memory of the people to whom Colombus brought so much suffering and pain.
Remove the statue of that evil man, we know he was an international criminal.
Let us do some right to a people done wrong Remove the statue of Columbus from the Jamaican land.
Written in 2012 by Donald R Douglas
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy