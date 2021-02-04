The night 'Butch' Stewart and his guests were saved from almost certain death
On a sultry night in 2006 Gordon “Butch” Stewart and 15 guests were on his sport fishing boat — Sir Jon II — in the quiet waters one mile off the north coast of Providenciales — the main economic centre of the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Happy chatter and laughter carried on the light wind from the boat anchored in 50 feet of water.
Captain Neville “Neddy” Christie felt at ease, and all was well.
Suddenly, a bolt of lightning took out all the electricity generators on Providenciales almost simultaneously. Then a ghostly wind, travelling at nearly 55 knots, trailed by vengeful 12-foot waves, rushed towards the helpless Sir Jon II.
As the waves crashed into the boat, knocking passengers off their feet and sending furnishings flying, another bolt of lightning took all power from the vessel, plunging it into complete darkness. Every moment looked like it would be the last.
Captain “Neddy”, drenched by the waves, quickly regained his composure, assessed the danger, and determined in his heart that his boss would not die that night. In fact, no one would die, if he could help it.
“I remember telling myself, 'Everybody cyaan dead suh tonight.' I said, 'Lord, you have fi help me tonight,' ” he recounted.
Driven by pure grit, determination and the will to survive, Captain Neddy pulled off a most heroic feat that night.
