The PNP and the Philistines at the gate

Oh , how I wish to write of things to come, our exceptionalism, the greatness that awaits but dare I not look back on the Philistines at the gate.

They are the loud ones, little men and women practising their divisive craft on social media platforms to eviscerate some committed People's National Party (PNP) soul.

That is the daily ritual of these imposters masquerading as Comrades, who having contributed nothing, have sought to desecrate our noble movement.

Their antecedents betray no monuments or trophies earned, as the texture of their delivery and tone tell of no scholarship either. Blessed with the membership of some PNP group, they have not stopped to grasp the party's mission nor do they care. Their latest cause célèbre is to use the election of a chairman and general secretary to rerun a leadership race decided less than 21 days ago.

By common sense and convention, particularly at a time such as this, a new leader should be given a free hand to select his team and craft his vision for rebuilding and renewal. This, however, does not accord with their purpose, so conveniently, the constitution which calls for National Executive Council (NEC) selection is trotted out to block his path.

Phillip Paulwell, a man who I have often credited for the technological and telecommunications revolution we enjoy, who piloted the unprecedented establishment of five IT centres I left in St Andrew West Rural, has somehow found himself as one of the standard-bearers in this unholy plot.

It must be so, with his present post of vice-president, fully exceeding the largely ceremonial chairmanship that he seeks.

He earlier targeted the leadership slot but has encountered unfinished miseries on the way, which must be dealt with for a future shot. For sure, Mark Golding's selflessness in publicly endorsing Dr Angela Brown Burke and Dr Dayton Campbell for chairman and secretary, respectively, with sworn enemies lurking in the NEC, was highly necessary to consolidate the party's planned resurgence. He made the call for his redemption team, as by themselves, they might not prevail, an outcome both untenable and inimical to the task at hand.

Years from now, there will be many views on our stuttering restart, our poisoned divide, how and from whence the aliens came.Wise men speak of the irresistible tides of history, that our future may be completely out of our hands, but Comrades we can determine our destiny, one marked by a dedication to decency and the rejection of vulgarity.

Above all, we must once more become a party that deny the Philistines at the gate and embrace the better angels of our soul.

Paul Buchanan is a former Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural