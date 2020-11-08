The sights from yesterday's PNP Presidential Election
Mark Golding celebrates with wife Sandra after he was announced as winner of the PNP presidential election yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Lisa Hanna shows evidence of her voting in yesterday's presidential election at the Brown's Town Community College, St Ann. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
Former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister OD Ramtallie being assisted to vote yesterday at Mico University College. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
PNP supporters from rival camps, Dr Derrick McDowell (left) who backed Mark Golding, and Member of Parliament Natalie Neita, Lisa Hanna's campaign executive, pose for a selfie in St Ann yesterday. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
This woman jumps for joy at PNP headquarters after the announcement that Mark Golding had won yesterday's presidential contest was made. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Businessman Norman Horne was at Mico University College during yesterday's vote (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
