There are benefits to become a Canadian citizen

Dear Mr Brown,

I would like for you to explain the benefits of a permanent resident of Canada becoming a Canadian citizenship. I recall at a seminar that you held a couple of years ago that some residents do not even want to become citizens. I wantto know the reasoning behind this.

– CSH

Dear CSH:

According to a new study released by Statistics Canada, fewer immigrants to Canada applied for citizenship. The citizenship rate among recent immigrants was just over 75 per cent in 1996, but declined significantly to 60 per cent in 2016.

Reasons

Although there may be several reasons to explain this pattern, one cause may be financial. The processing fee for citizenship was increased from $200 to $630, which may be a financial burden for an entire family.

In order to obtain citizenship, immigrants must take a written test on Canada and the government. The guide was revised about a decade ago, which includes more sophisticated language. Accordingly, people with lower levels of education may find the process more difficult with the additional language barrier.

The study also revealed the decline in citizenship rates was most pronounced among East Asian immigrants, which is a significant population of immigrants. In 1996, the citizenship rate among East Asian immigrants was at 83 per cent, but that was down to 45 per cent by 2016. In comparison, the rate among immigrants from western Europe, South America and the United States remained stable or slightly declined.

Benefits of citizenship

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants Canadian citizens:

• Democratic rights;

• Language rights;

• Equality rights;

• Legal rights;

• Mobility rights;

• Freedom of religion.

• Freedom of expression;

• Freedom of assembly and association; and

• The right to apply for a Canadian passport.

A permanent resident in Canada enjoys most of the rights and privileges of a citizen such as:

• Being able to work, live and study anywhere in Canada;

• Protection under Canadian laws, etc; and

• Receiving social services, ie health care coverage.

However, a permanent residence cannot:

• Be employed in a job that needs high level of security clearance;

• Vote in Canada or run a political office.

Permanent residents may also be deported for committing certain crimes and must maintain the residency requirements.

In response to your question, many residents of Canada feel that as long as they remain in the country (fulfilling the residency requirement) and do not break the law (eliminating the risk of deportation), there is no need to become a citizen since they are still entitled to the economic benefits, as well as health care, public education and social welfare programmes. For these individuals, not being able to vote or run for political office is not necessarily seen as disadvantageous. Although they would not possess a Canadian passport, a permanent resident card of Canada does have some weight with regards to travel.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.