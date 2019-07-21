They came to bid Elinor Felix goodbye

Scores of mourners turned up at the St Andrew Parish Church, Half-Way-Tree, yesterday in a grand send-off for late diplomat Elinor Felix. Here are some of the pictorial highlights:

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT