They went beyond the boundary for Eddie
Although access to the burial site for Jamaica's fifth Prime Minister Edward Seaga was restricted, scores of people from Tivoli Gardens decided that they had to get closer to the man they worshipped for life.
So they barged forward, getting past erected barriers, until security personnel rectified things at National Heroes' Park in Kingston yesterday, where the final leg of the State funeral for the man who served the people of Tivoli Gardens in particular, and West Kingston in general, for 43 years, was held.
There were complaints throughout, but to them “Papa Eddie” was to be shown their respect and they had to see how he was going down, without the assistance of a television screen.
By time the carriage taking Seaga's remains arrived at its final resting place, there were many at the park who were not accredited to be in the particular location, and they would not budge.
Soldiers who marched as part of the procession from the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on North Street perspired profusely by the time it got there at 3:26 in the afternoon.
Working journalists struggled to keep their accreditation badges fixed — almost an impossibility, what with a raging wind giving them extra work.
Jamaica Defence Force personnel insisted that an imaginary boundary line should not be crossed, giving breathing space to the many dignitaries, but by time the Rt Rev Robert Thompson got things into higher gear at the graveside, many of the stipulated rules came tumbling down.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness received loud cheers when he stepped forward to lay one of many wreaths; so too did Seaga's Jamaica Labour Party colleagues Tom Tavares-Finson, the president of the Senate; Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and Member of Parliament for Kingston West Desmond McKenzie, who laid one on behalf of the people of the constituency.
But there were subdued boos for Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips from those beyond the barriers, to which one woman near the graveside commented: “A wa do dem people dey. Dem no understand say Mr Phillips a do something good.”
A spontaneous rendition of the JLP's anthem Equal Rights and Justice put the lid on the short exercise, ushering in a meeting and greeting of the minds as many who had been out of touch with those they knew, got the communication ball rolling.
