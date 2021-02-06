Thieves steal school's computers used for online classes

MAY PEN, Clarendon – Classes were suspended Thursday at the Midland Preparatory School in Mineral Heights, Clarendon, after thieves broke into the institution and stole three computers, a microwave and food items Wednesday night.

Chairman of the school board Aubrey Colyard said the loss of the computers will be a major blow to the school's online learning platform.

He said critical information, such as students' records, including grades, parents' contact information and other data are all gone. “Despite having the hard copies, having the soft copies made for easy access, and this incident will set us back because we will have to start over and redo everything,” said the visibly distressed chairman. He said that it was an ancillary worker who discovered that there was a break-in at the school.

According to the school board chairman, entrance was gained to the building by forcing the front door open with a metal crowbar taken from the storeroom, adding that it was the same instrument that was used to gain access to the principals' office.

“We are most disturbed by this unfortunate incident, because we have been struggling since the pandemic last year. Our only source of income is through school fees, and we have been able to keep the school going even though there are no face-to-face classes, and parents did not cooperate as we expected them to,” he said.

The board chairman appealed to those responsible to return the items. “Whoever broke into the school, you are hurting our children, and you are depriving our students of their education, and this will require some substantial funds to replace what you have taken, so please return them. They are our future, and we should try to assist them instead of tearing them down.”

A formal report was made to the May Pen police, who are carrying out investigations.