Thieves target Cross Road market vendors

VENDORS at the Cross Road market in St Andrew are growing frustrated with a series of robberies that has plagued their livelihoods in recent weeks.

Shop owners there told the Jamaica Observer that unknown assailants have broken into the market at least three times in the past two weeks, taking hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of goods.

Among the items stolen were shoes, liquor, tin food, household items, as well as cash.

“I lost about $250,000 worth of goods,” Arden Lloyd, a store operator whose business was looted last Thursday, lamented.

“I came here in the morning and discovered my store broken into. Dem use crow bar and break into the shop and it look like they had all the time to go through and take what they want to take because all the shoes and the clothes I had in the store them gone with it,” said Lloyd.

Nearby, another vendor, Leonie Campbell, who operates a variety store, said: “They took all the liquor, tin food, lotion, phone cards, cigarette, snacks, shopping bags; they gone with all the things that will sell, my regular daily sales and they took some cash also.

“I have to wonder how the security here and that happen. I thought the market was secure because you have a security guard here and every week I pay my market fee. From what I rough-check so far, I'm nearly at $200,000 worth of goods that I lost.

“Today when my customer come here and most of the things that they wanted I didn't have to sell them because they took most of those things. That kill my business. I hope they make it more secure, but I can't give up because this is what I live off of, and I have children going to school,” Campbell said yesterday.

The vendors blamed the spate of break-ins on inadequate security provided by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) even as they continue to pay a weekly fee to sell inside the market.

They also complained that watchmen hired by the municipal corporation to guard the market at night are not sufficiently equipped to stave off thieves who prey on their business.

“This is a regular thing with these watchmen who are hired by KSAMC, and the management team not doing anything about it. And yet we pay our market fee every week and you have to register on a yearly basis because we are licensed vendors,” said Lloyd. The KSAMC was yet to engage vendors on how the market will be better secured given the recent robberies,” Lloyd said.

“We tried to dialogue with the KSAMC; we tell them that we need a meeting and up to this point, nobody has come to us so we have to stand up on our own,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gary Robothom, commercial service manager at the KSAMC, told the Observer that the corporation will meet with the vendors once a full report is submitted by the overseers of the market.

“I have asked for a more detailed report from the manager but normally, with respect to robberies, the vendors are encouraged to report it to the police.

“Based on the report that is made, and our discussions with the police we will determine the strategies. Until I get a formal report, I can't act on it. Where compensation is concerned we don't reach there yet,” said Robothom.