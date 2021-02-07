Third time unlucky!

WEST Kingston enforcer “Harry Dog” escaped two prior attempts on his life over a one-year period at the same spot where he was shot dead on Sunday, January 31 in the heart of the fiefdom that made him popular.

Police confirmed that the long-time associate of incarcerated Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston don Christopher “Dudus” Coke was shot dead at the intersection of Darling Street and Spanish Town Road early in the morning. Investigators did not say what activity he was involved in at the time of the attack, said to have been carried out by men still unknown to sleuths.

No one has been detained in relation to the matter but police said that investigations were proceeding at a fast pace.

The 51-year-old, whose given name at birth was Harry McLeod, came close to death in an initial attack last year, but the would-be executioner's gun misfired on the four attempts made to cut Harry Dog down. Some of Harry Dog's allies later turned their guns on the intended killer and riddled him with bullets.

On the second occasion, another attempt to shoot McLeod flopped after the shooter missed the target after firing three times, and subsequent tries again resulted in the gun misfiring. The attacker raced from the scene, and after remaining in hiding for several months, he, too, was found and killed by men close to McLeod.

According to one individual close to Harry Dog, he was warned that he was still a “hot target” and should refrain from venturing to the particular location, as “orders” were out for his murder.

“Harry Dog never hear wa wi seh, so that's why the man dem kill him,” one of his allies told the Jamaica Observer. “We tell him fi keep low, but him jus never listen.”

“The Americans dem say three strikes and you are out,” another west Kingston source told the Sunday Observer. “If you cyaa hear, you a go feel.”

Tension has gripped the usually busy west Kingston area since, with sporadic shootings resulting in deaths, but official police statistics have not given a clear indication of the true number of people who have been cut down in the space of one week, one of the informants said.

Police said that for January there were 19 murders, an increase of seven over the same period for 2020.

Incidents of shootings have also increased, compared to the same time last year, the police confirmed.

The tension that exists has resulted in reduced commercial activities in the Coronation Market district and its periphery, according to some merchants who were hesitant to speak publicly with the Sunday Observer.

McLeod was freed of ammunition possession charges in 2013, and in 2015 he was acquitted of charges relating to the find of almost 4,500 bullets in a motor car, for which he was also charged with forgery, larceny, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.