Thorpe creates history at Sagicor as two-time Team Member of the Year

Senior underwriter at Sagicor Life Jamaica Wayne Thorpe created history at the company when he became the first employee in its almost 50-year existence to win the coveted Team Member of the Year (TMOY) award twice.

Thorpe, 31, first won the top award in 2010 and in that same year he went on to win the regional Sagicorian award for the entire Sagicor Group, which spans across 22 countries.

Earlier this year, at Sagicor Group Jamaica annual Corporate Awards, Thorpe was announced as the 2018 TMOY, from a pool of six shortlisted team members. In 2018, Thorpe was integral in leading the eLife project, which is an online platform where persons can purchase life insurance — an idea Thorpe has suggested to the company in 2012 when he was a part of a management development programme. In 2015, after completing his studies in the USA, he was asked by management to lead the project, which was successfully launched May this year.

Thorpe, a Fulbright scholar, has been working at the financial conglomerate for 11 years, starting out as a clerk in the New Business Department in 2008; since that time, he has grown significantly, contributing to numerous improvements in the underwriting processes for the company. Prior to joining the company full-time in 2008, Thorpe did several stints at the company for summer employment across various parts of the business for three summers.

Thorpe's Fulbright scholarship saw him completing his MBA in Operations and Marketing Management from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, USA. His first degree is from the University of the West Indies, Mona in management studies with a concentration in Human resources management.

According to the proud Jamaica College old boy, he loves his job and enjoys what he does, noting that his role provides him with the opportunity to learn something new every day, as underwriting spans several disciplines, so he doesn't get bored.

Growing up in Old Passage Fort, Portmore, St Catherine, Thorpe shared that his dream job was to become a commercial airline pilot but decided against it when he and physics could not get along. Having excelled in business subjects, sharing that his family also ran businesses, Thorpe said that he decided to pursue management. He believes firmly in “blooming where you're planted”, and sees himself growing even further in his career at Sagicor.

But, apart from always pursuing excellence in his professional life, Thorpe is a man of service, living by the credo of the largest service organisation in the world — Rotary International — “Service above self”. A passionate Rotarian with the Rotary Club of New Kingston, Jamaica, District 7020; Thorpe is also a member of the Sagicor Life Jamaica Toastmasters Club; a director of the Rising Sun Foundation for Kids; events chair for US Exchanges Alumni Association Jamaica (USEAA); and a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St Andrew. Additionally, he is an active volunteer of the Sagicor Foundation.

Thorpe's ultimate career aspiration is to become president and CEO of a Fortune 500 company. His philosophy is 'Aspire Today, Inspire Tomorrow'.