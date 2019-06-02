Thousands flock JDF recruitment drive

More than 2,000 young Jamaicans, eager for employment, have so far answered a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) call for recruits.

The recruitment drive is being run for two weeks islandwide. The Jamaica Observer learnt that 1,400 applicants were seen on the first day at Up Park Camp, the JDF headquarters in St Andrew, while more than 1,000 turned up yesterday.

The Kingston leg of the drive ends today.

OBSERVER PHOTO EDITOR BRYAN CUMMINGS captures the large turnout of youngsters at Up Park Camp yesterday.