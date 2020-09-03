Thousands of cops deployed for election duties

THOUSANDS of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) members, including administrative staff, were yesterday assigned to general election duties across the island, head of the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay disclosed.

While not stating the number of officers who will be in action when Jamaicans cast their ballots, Lindsay said members will saturate the streets over three days to maintain order.

“We have our election template that we have used over the years. The only adjustment we'll have to make is to take COVID-19 into consideration. So, from today [yesterday] we have increased our deployment and that will go on until the day after election,” Lindsay told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have a full deployment to cover all the activities surrounding the election pre, during and post. We have deployed persons from non-core operations formation right across the island. So, we are pretty much satisfied that we have things covered to treat with all the things relative to election,” the SSP said.

Some 4,849 or 42 per cent of 11,512 eligible JCF members cast their ballots on Monday, the day designated for special services voters.

“Most of the force will be out focusing on election activities because we are pretty much aware of the areas with challenges, what the challenges are and what the things that we should anticipate are,” said Lindsay.