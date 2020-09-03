Thousands of cops deployed for election duties
THOUSANDS of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) members, including administrative staff, were yesterday assigned to general election duties across the island, head of the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay disclosed.
While not stating the number of officers who will be in action when Jamaicans cast their ballots, Lindsay said members will saturate the streets over three days to maintain order.
“We have our election template that we have used over the years. The only adjustment we'll have to make is to take COVID-19 into consideration. So, from today [yesterday] we have increased our deployment and that will go on until the day after election,” Lindsay told the Jamaica Observer.
“We have a full deployment to cover all the activities surrounding the election pre, during and post. We have deployed persons from non-core operations formation right across the island. So, we are pretty much satisfied that we have things covered to treat with all the things relative to election,” the SSP said.
Some 4,849 or 42 per cent of 11,512 eligible JCF members cast their ballots on Monday, the day designated for special services voters.
“Most of the force will be out focusing on election activities because we are pretty much aware of the areas with challenges, what the challenges are and what the things that we should anticipate are,” said Lindsay.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy