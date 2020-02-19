Three accused in Manchester fraud trial declare innocence
PORUS, Manchester — Three of the remaining seven accused in the Manchester Municipal Corporation multimillion-dollar fraud trial gave unsworn statements from the dock in the Porus Court yesterday, declaring their innocence.
The three, who elected not to take the witness stand where they could have been questioned by the prosecution, are: David Harris, who told the court he was the Corporation's acting chief executive officer at the time of his arrest; Radcliffe McLean, former commercial bank employee; and Myrtle Elliott, the mother of main accused Sanja Elliott, the municipal corporaTion's former deputy superintendent of road and works.
The other defendants, starting today, will be heard over the next two days. They are Sanja Elliott and his wife Tashagaye; Sanja's employee Dwayne Sibblies; and Kendale Roberts, former municipal corporation works overseer.
The Crown is alleging that between 2013 and 2016, the Manchester Municipal Corporation was fleeced of public funds amounting to $400 million in a conspiracy involving the accused individuals before the court.
— Jonathan Morrison
