Three break-ins in three weeks

LITTLE LONDON, Westmoreland — The staff of Little London Primary School in Westmoreland have been left devastated following a break-in at the school — the third such incident in three weeks.

During the most recent break-in, which took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, numerous tablets and computers were removed from the administrative block of the school. Personal items were also reportedly stolen.

A water pump that assisted with providing the precious commodity to the school's infant department and a stove, which replaced one that had been stolen in one of the earlier break-ins, were also stolen.

The criminals reportedly entered the building by cutting their way through the grille of a door to the office.

“It has left us at a disadvantage where teacher-learning is concerned, because those tablets are tablets that we usually use in the classrooms. Students would have the opportunity to use them to do researches. We also use them for games and so forth,” Principal Merissa Stephens told the Jamaica Observer.

“So we do not have those right now. Even the Wi-Fi extender, that was just ripped from its position. So the Wi-Fi is down, and you know when we really have technological devices and so forth using in this period, this generation, it really enhances teaching and learning. The fact that they are not here now, it kind of set us back, and it is going to take a lot more spending to get these things back in place and all of that,” the principal added.

In the first two break-ins, a Wi-Fi router was stolen and teaching aids destroyed.

The school is located in close proximity to the Green Island Police Station.

Stephens told the Observer that the police have agreed to patrol the area.

However, she noted: “They (criminals) are very smart. They watch for the police. So, they (criminals) know when they (police) are here and when they are not here.”

Stephens also urged residents in the area to be observant.

“I would just want them to have their eyes open, to be vigilant and not to buy from [them]… Go to an [established] organisation to purchase whatever you need, rather than just buying it from a back door deal,” encouraged Stephens.

The principal also appealed to residents to assist by keeping an eye on the school and raising an alarm if they notice anything suspicious.