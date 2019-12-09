Three Hondurans ordered deported

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — Three Hondurans who were held in Jamaican waters by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard after allegedly taking more than 650 pounds of ganja aboard a boat, were fined and ordered deported when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, last Thursday.

They are 37-year-old Andrez Hopkins, 31-year-old Humberto Curilo, and 27-year-old Cristyfor Elliot. All three Hondurans pleaded guilty to illegal entry and were each fined $5,000 or 10 days imprisonment.

The three appeared in the Westmoreland Parish Court last Tuesday, where they pleaded guilty to breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act, and was fined a total of $2.015 million or six months plus a 12 month mandatory sentence.

The three were held on November 20 by members of the JDF Coast Guard and during a search of the boat, the ganja was found, the court was told.

The boat along with its crew and contents were taken to Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, where they were charged.

Attorney representing the three, Charles Benbow in explaining the reason for their appearance in a St Elizabeth court said that while they were indicted in Westmoreland they were interviewed by immigration personnel in St Elizabeth.

Benbow also made an application in St Elizabeth for the release of the vessel on which the illicit drugs were found but this was denied by the presiding judge.