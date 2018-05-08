Three killed as heavy rains batter Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – At least three people were killed and one missing as heavy rains continue to batter this French-speaking Caribbean Community country, disaster officials have confirmed.

The Permanent Secretariat for Risk Management, together with Haiti's Hydro-Meteorological Unit and the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) have continued to urge Haitians to be mindful of the various landslides and floods across the country.

They said officially, provisional figures show that three people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and one man is reported missing and another wounded.

The authorities said that over the weekend, the rains and floods destroyed two houses and damaged two others in Turgeau in the capital, while in another section of the capital, Port au Prince, two other houses were destroyed and two others damaged.

On Sunday, several rivers flooded areas in the Great South and the DPC has appealed to residents in this areas to go to higher grounds.

The authorities said in Jacmel, the waters of the Petite Rivière, which crosses the community of Sable Cabaret, carried away a man and a woman. The body of the woman was later found on Sunday and the search continues for the man.

The authorities said that the floods have also destroyed several roads and the DPC said it was calling on the population, especially persons in high risk areas to avoid long journeys and stay away from rivers.

It urged them not to cross rivers “under any circumstances” and that “those living on mountainsides, on unstable terrain, already flooded with water and in flood areas, must evacuate for their safety”.