Three killed as heavy rains batter Haiti
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – At least three people were killed and one missing as heavy rains continue to batter this French-speaking Caribbean Community country, disaster officials have confirmed.
The Permanent Secretariat for Risk Management, together with Haiti's Hydro-Meteorological Unit and the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) have continued to urge Haitians to be mindful of the various landslides and floods across the country.
They said officially, provisional figures show that three people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and one man is reported missing and another wounded.
The authorities said that over the weekend, the rains and floods destroyed two houses and damaged two others in Turgeau in the capital, while in another section of the capital, Port au Prince, two other houses were destroyed and two others damaged.
On Sunday, several rivers flooded areas in the Great South and the DPC has appealed to residents in this areas to go to higher grounds.
The authorities said in Jacmel, the waters of the Petite Rivière, which crosses the community of Sable Cabaret, carried away a man and a woman. The body of the woman was later found on Sunday and the search continues for the man.
The authorities said that the floods have also destroyed several roads and the DPC said it was calling on the population, especially persons in high risk areas to avoid long journeys and stay away from rivers.
It urged them not to cross rivers “under any circumstances” and that “those living on mountainsides, on unstable terrain, already flooded with water and in flood areas, must evacuate for their safety”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy