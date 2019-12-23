Three men charged for robbery with aggravation

THREE men from the St Andrew North, Westmoreland and Manchester Divisions were recently charged with robbery with aggravation, the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported.

They are:

• Junior Case, 20, electrician of Rose Hall district, St Andrew;

• Shane Jupiter, 27, of Barclays Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland; and

• Derwayne Carter, otherwise called Slaw, 34, farmer of Big Woods district, Craighead, Manchester.

Case is accused of stabbing a complainant with a knife and robbing him of his belongings in Rose Hall district in the parish. He turned himself in to the police and was charged, following a question and answer session.

Jupiter was implicated in the Friday, December 13 robbery of a complainant at her home on Lewis Street in Manchester. The CCU said, about 8:30 am, the complainant was pounced upon by the accused who was armed with a knife and allegedly robbed her of a cellular phone. She pointed him out to the police last Friday and was subsequentlycharged.

Meanwhile, Carter's charges resulted from a robbery that occured on Tuesday, December 3. A police report said about 5:19 pm, the complainants, who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace bus, stopped to make a delivery and were pounced upon by two gunmen who robbed them of items before escaping in the area. Following investigations, Carter was arrested and placed in an identification parade where he was positively identified. He was later charged.