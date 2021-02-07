Three men charged with murder of woman in church

THE police yesterday said detectives assigned to the Falmouth Criminal Investigation Branch have charged three men in connection with the shooting death of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood during a church service last Sunday in Trelawny.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey announced in a voice note that the three men are:

• 23-year-old Leon Hines, a storekeeper of a St James address who was the driver of the getaway car. He is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder, and conspiracy to commit murder;

• 29-year-old Javan Garwood, otherwise called Janoy, an account analyst who is the stepson of the murder victim. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to murder; and

• Dwight Bingham, the alleged shooter who is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Lowe-Garwood, who worked at National Commercial Bank, was shot by a gunman who had sat behind her during a worship service at Agape Christian Fellowship Church on Market Street, Falmouth about 10:30 am.

She was taken to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Yesterday the police said its investigation uncovered that “Hines had previously conspired with Javan Garwood and Bingham to kill Lowe-Garwood”.

The police said Hines allegedly drove a white Toyota Allion motor car which transported Bingham to the church where Bingham shot Lowe-Garwood. He then exited the church and went into the car that was being driven by Hines and escaped.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Deputy Commissioner Bailey commended the police “for the significant work and for the speed in which they executed their task”.