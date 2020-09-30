Three more MPs take seats in Parliament

Three Members of Parliament who were unable to take their seats because of of judicial (magisterial) recounts in their constituencies following the September 3 General Election were sworn in at yesterday's sitting of the House. There are the Jamaica Labour Party's Phillip Henriques and Daniel Lawrence of the Clarendon North Western and Westmoreland Eastern, respectively; and the People's National Party's Lisa Hanna, of St Ann South Eastern.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT