Three people in 'fruit van' crash hospitalised
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police in Manchester have said that three people who were injured in a motor vehicle crash on Spur Tree Hill yesterday are receiving treatment at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.
The injuries are, at this time, not considered life-threatening, the police said.
According to reports from the police, the three were occupants in a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle that was travelling down Spur Tree Hill about 7:30 am, when the vehicle developed brake problems.
As a result, the driver was reportedly unable to negotiate a corner and the vehicle, which was loaded with fruits, went over a precipice.
According to police reports, the vehicle was burnt beyond recognition.
The driver of the vehicle is said to be from a Portmore, St Catherine, address.
— Alicia Sutherland
