Three people in 'fruit van' crash hospitalised

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police in Manchester have said that three people who were injured in a motor vehicle crash on Spur Tree Hill yesterday are receiving treatment at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The injuries are, at this time, not considered life-threatening, the police said.

According to reports from the police, the three were occupants in a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle that was travelling down Spur Tree Hill about 7:30 am, when the vehicle developed brake problems.

As a result, the driver was reportedly unable to negotiate a corner and the vehicle, which was loaded with fruits, went over a precipice.

According to police reports, the vehicle was burnt beyond recognition.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be from a Portmore, St Catherine, address.

— Alicia Sutherland