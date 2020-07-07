Three senior cops elevated to rank of DCP
THREE of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's members have been elevated to the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP).
The appointments of the former assistant commissioners of police (ACP) — Fitz Bailey, Richard Stewart, and Dr Kevin Blake — were approved by the governor general, acting on the advice of the Police Service Commission, with effect from June 1, 2020.
DCP Bailey, who is currently in charge of the crime portfolio, has served the force in many capacities over his 36 years as a member. He has served as ACP in charge of Police Area 2, commanding officer for the Clarendon and St Andrew Central divisions, as head of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, and as the head of the Fraud Squad.
DCP Bailey holds a master of science in psychology and criminal investigation from the University of Liverpool, and a master of science in national security and strategies from The University of the West Indies.
DCP Stewart, who has so far served 29 years in the JCF, has a master of science in accounting, a bachelor's degree in accounting and management, and a bachelor of laws degree. He was called to the Jamaican Bar in 2011.
Over the years, DCP Stewart has served as the JCF's staff officer, commanding officer for the St Andrew South Division, and operation officer for the St Andrew Central Division. He currently heads the administration portfolio of the force.
DCP Blake, who has a PhD in Sustainable Development, a Master of Science in Computer-Based Management Information Systems, and a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics, has so far served 18 years in the JCF. He has served as ACP at the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and the Planning Research and Development Branch. He has also served at the Operations Branch, Police Area 3, and as head of the National Intelligence Bureau.
Dr Blake is currently assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy