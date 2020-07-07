Three senior cops elevated to rank of DCP

THREE of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's members have been elevated to the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The appointments of the former assistant commissioners of police (ACP) — Fitz Bailey, Richard Stewart, and Dr Kevin Blake — were approved by the governor general, acting on the advice of the Police Service Commission, with effect from June 1, 2020.

DCP Bailey, who is currently in charge of the crime portfolio, has served the force in many capacities over his 36 years as a member. He has served as ACP in charge of Police Area 2, commanding officer for the Clarendon and St Andrew Central divisions, as head of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, and as the head of the Fraud Squad.

DCP Bailey holds a master of science in psychology and criminal investigation from the University of Liverpool, and a master of science in national security and strategies from The University of the West Indies.

DCP Stewart, who has so far served 29 years in the JCF, has a master of science in accounting, a bachelor's degree in accounting and management, and a bachelor of laws degree. He was called to the Jamaican Bar in 2011.

Over the years, DCP Stewart has served as the JCF's staff officer, commanding officer for the St Andrew South Division, and operation officer for the St Andrew Central Division. He currently heads the administration portfolio of the force.

DCP Blake, who has a PhD in Sustainable Development, a Master of Science in Computer-Based Management Information Systems, and a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics, has so far served 18 years in the JCF. He has served as ACP at the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and the Planning Research and Development Branch. He has also served at the Operations Branch, Police Area 3, and as head of the National Intelligence Bureau.

Dr Blake is currently assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.