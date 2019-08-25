Three-year-old killed in traffic accident
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police say they are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy after he was hit by a car in the community of Greenvale on the outskirts of the parish capital on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Oshay Morris.
Reports are that at about 3:30 pm the child ran onto the roadway and was hit. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
According the the police's Corporate Communications Unit the driver of the motor vehicle is in custody and has been warned for prosecution.
There has been numerous traffic deaths and injuries involving children, particularly over the last five years, across Jamaica.
Police have suggested that while sometimes children often wander onto roadways and get hit, the careless driving of motorists, particularly those who operate taxis and minibuses is often to blame for such incidents.
The Road Safety Unit continues to educate people about the importance of operating on Jamaica's roads, but there is still concern that not much is being done by some drivers to be more disciplined.
— Kasey Williams
