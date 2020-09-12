Time for 'radical shift' in tourism sector, says Semaj

MANAGEMENT consultant Dr Leachim Semaj, who has worked with the hospitality sector in the past, says there is hope for Jamaica's tourism sector if it makes a “radical shift” and begins offering visas that will allow visitors to work from the country.

“We have done an excellent job with respect to the resilience corridor and the testing and so on, but it is the old model that we are still trying to revive. Sectors will have to make adjustments,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It's going to take a while for mass tourism to recover, but in the short term we are going to get some top-end visitors. So the kind of pivot that Barbados did, we have to do something like that. It's a bit late now because when they did it, the world was watching and it took off. We were still trying to maintain [the old approach], but we need to get some serious thinking behind... what we do with Jamaica as a destination.”

Barbados is among a handful of countries now offering visitors new visa categories so they can work from spots typically associated with vacationing. The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) both indicated on Thursday that it is an approach worth exploring locally. JHTA head Omar Robinson noted that while the idea is perhaps one better pushed by the JTB, the association was not repulsed by it. Meanwhile, JTB director of tourism Donovan White sees it as an option that could be tried locally relatively soon.

Semaj has stressed the need for quick action in responding to the havoc wreaked — across various sectors and geographic locations — by COVID-19.

“The problem is that many people, many countries and many organisations take too long to change, to come to grips with what has happened. In the earlier stage of the pandemic, people were just trying to defend what they had. But when things became more clear cut we are now beginning to see the realities,” he said.

He added, though, that the outlook — while grim — was not a death knell as Jamaica's tourism sector still has much in its favour.

“It's not the end of the world. Whenever we have these kinds of situations the first thing is to survive. Sometimes surviving means cutting back to the most basic. The silver lining is that we are still a big product out there, we still have a big name,” Semaj pointed out.

He cautioned, however, that properties built to attract hundreds of tourists might find it more challenging to bounce back than their smaller counterparts.

“Let's face it, air travel is going to get more expensive and more taxing, countries are still talking about 14-day quarantines when you arrive, many persons will not have that amount of time off. I do believe that the upscale properties like Round Hill, Tryall, Half Moon, they will be back onstream much faster,” he said. “But the 2,000-room and the 1,000-room properties depend on large numbers of low-budget people coming in. Many of these people are struggling so vacation travel is not high on their agenda. The rich can travel anytime, anywhere.”

Semaj's projections came even as the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in preliminary data presented on performance for the April to June 2020 quarter, reported that Real Value Added for the Hotels and Restaurants industry contracted by an estimated 87.5 per cent, reflecting a sharp decline in visitor arrivals and the number of persons utilising restaurant services. Among the measures implemented to manage the spread of COVID-19 was the closure of borders to passenger traffic for two of the three months during the quarter. This led to a significant fall-off in stopover arrivals by 98.9 per cent the PIOJ noted. Jamaica's first case of the virus was recorded on March 10. According to the PIOJ, total visitor expenditure for the period stood at US$16.2 million, 98.1 per cent lower than that recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 quarter.