TIP Friendly Society offers $3.3m in scholarships, grants

The TIP Friendly Society awarded $3.3 million in scholarships and grants recently, to students of TIP members who will be attending secondary institutions.

Awards were also handed to TIP members completing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in 2021. This is the 18th year of TIP giving back through its scholarship awards.

The scholarship was held under the theme, 'TIP, Your Partner in Education'. This year, two new scholarships were named for two board members who passed recently passed — Sherlock Allen, former treasurer; and Wayne Mullings, former parish representative.

Acting chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, Dr Kasan Troupe, charged the attendees to make the most of their awards by putting in the required work. She reminded the scholars that it was not where you came from, but instead where you are going. She drew on her personal experiences and she encouraged the parents to support their children every step of the way.

Kemar Gayle, educator at the Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, who is completing his masters' degree, expressed heartfelt gratitude to TIP.