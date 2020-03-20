Tips on how to study at home
Now that school is on break because of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), here are some tips that can help with homeschooling:
• Create a schedule for the child and stick to it.
• Household chores can clash with academics, so set aside time for chores.
• Ensure the schedule includes time for play; play is an important part of learning.
• Allow them some screen time and family time as well. Mental breaks are also good.
• If your child is doing CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) or CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination), use Jamaica Observer's Study Centre Online at www.jamaicaobserver.com/studycentre/ for lessons that will help them study.
Success is the goal for doing schoolwork at home.
