Tivoli says thanks to Seaga

For 43 years he was their Member of Parliament and chief defender, yesterday they were determined to say thank you.

By foot, car, bus, or bike, the people of Tivoli Gardens — the low-income community created by Edward Seaga from the slum that was Back-o-Wall — made their way to Holy Trinity Cathedral as a mark of respect to the man many called their godfather.

After a 'set-up', which started Saturday evening and lasted until the wee hours of yesterday morning, several residents emerged from their houses bleary-eyed, just after 10:00 am, as they prepared for the funeral.

Among them were a number of former residents of Tivoli who have migrated but they returned home just to pay honour to the man who made Tivoli Gardens the epicentre of the Kingston Western constituency.

“I had to be here today to pay my respect to a legend, to a person who brought my country to a higher standard of living for the Jamaican people, and I appreciate that,” said west Kingston resident Courtney Shaw.

“Mr Seaga is a person that I have talked to face to face, and he always encouraged me to move to the next level of life,” added Shaw.

The Lindo sisters had been ready in their black suits with green ties from early in the morning, and now waited for their ride to make it to the North Street Cathedral where the funeral was scheduled to take place.

Also awaiting their ride in the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre were missionaries Andrews and Brown of the Denham Town-based Mount Carmel Revival Church, who had to pay their last respects to the man who moved Revivalism back on the front burner in Jamaica.

The Tivoli Gardens Drum Corps, which was created by Seaga, joined forces with the Magnificent Troupers Drum Corps to lead residents on a march to the intersection of Duke and North streets, which was the closest they could get before the official procession.

But outside the cathedral, residents of Tivoli and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters, who have adopted Tivoli as their home, were quick to make it clear that they were there to say thanks to Seaga.

Yvonne Foster, former councillor for the Hughenden Division in St Andrew North Western, was never a resident of Tivoli Gardens, but she considers herself an honorary resident of the JLP enclave.

“Mr Seaga meant a lot to me. I saw him as a father figure. I saw him as somebody who was a patriot who loved Jamaica and Jamaicans unconditionally. He was somebody who got things done and he had insight, vision. He was ahead of his time,” said Foster.

“He exemplified hard work, saw problems and remedied them, and he was not boastful,” added Foster.

Despite being a long-time supporter of the JLP, she said there were so many things that Seaga had done that she was not aware of until his death.

“And I hardly think there is anybody else who can claim to do as much as he did. He was exceptional,” argued Foster.

Fellow JLP supporter Georgia Wilson, of Spanish Town, St Catherine, was adamant that Seaga could not be buried without her being there.

“Mr Seaga meant a lot to me. He was my father, my husband, my brother, and a friend,” said Wilson as residents of Tivoli hailed her with the traditional JLP greeting, “Shower, Labourite.”