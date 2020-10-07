To help J'can iguanas, project targets forest users in Hellshire Hills

HOPE Zoo Kingston wants residents in Hellshire Hills to help with the conservation of the endemic Jamaican Iguana.

The zoo, which is operated by the Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation, is the recipient of a grant from the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme, which was implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the Headstart Project for the Jamaican Iguanas, according to a recent release.

“We want the community to become a part of the Jamaican Iguana conservation programme as a matter of necessity,” said Orlando Robinson, project consultant for the Hope Zoo Iguana Headstart Project. “Community participation and partnership is key to the success of any conservation effort.”

The release said the Hope Zoo Iguana Headstart Project is hailed for being a crucial part of bringing the Jamaican Iguana back from extinction.

Declared extinct in 1948, the Jamaican Iguana, whose scientific name is Cyclura collie, is an endemic reptile species. In 1990, however, a pig hunter stumbled upon a live specimen of the species, which he handed over to the Hope Zoo, the release said. The specimen was later confirmed to be the Jamaican Iguana and its species recovery plan started, it continued.

Since then, Hope Zoo Kingston has housed hundreds of the iguana hatchlings from the wild for approximately five years, or until they are at a size to be reintroduced.

According to the release, the Hope Zoo recovery programme is globally recognised as a modern-day conservation success story of which Jamaica can be very proud.

“With all that success in the zoo, our aim is really to reintroduce these precious animals into the wild,” Robinson said. “The project aims, in part, to counter the negative effects of human activity in the Jamaican Iguana habitat by providing forest users with other income streams that would reduce their dependence on forest resources.”

For the Jamaican Iguana, the Hellshire Hills are a critical site for their survival and for Jamaica's biodiversity, the release explained. Although the area is in the Portland Bight Protected Area, habitat of native deciduous and dry limestone forests are being lost, it said.

The users include small farmers, animal rearers, wood cutters (for carving, furniture, or fence post), and flower harvesters.

“The forest users may not realise how they are impacting the habitats. They are providing for their families in the ways they know,” said Robinson. “But we want them to know that they are operating in a protected area and the Hope Zoo Headstart Programme is willing to train them for income alternatives.”

The conservation plan allows for training in all HEART Trust/NSTA programmes offered at the Portmore campus and Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Team Jamaica training through the Portmore Community College.

“The Headstart Project is also excited to have the Ministry of Agriculture offer beekeeper training,” Robinson shared.

Residents who are eligible to access the training are the forest users, their life partners, their children who are 18 years or older and still live with their parents.

“If you are unemployed and unattached youth, 18 and older, who is thinking of using the forest in the ways we have mentioned, we can help you to develop an alternative income,” Robinson urged.

Contact Hope Zoo Kingston at 876-970-2459 or e-mail: email-hopezooja@gmail.com. The interested individuals should indicate their area of interest along with their contact information, the release said.

“We will then contact persons and invite them to scheduled meetings to discuss their eligibility. It should be noted that only persons with a TRN [tax registration number] will qualify for HEART programmes or courses,” Robinson said.