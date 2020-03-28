Tobago nurses appeal for calm as hospital worker tests positive
SCARBOROUGH, Tobago (CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) is calling for calm as people express concern over the positive COVID-19 test by as a worker at the Scarborough General Hospital.
The association made the call follow a release yesterday by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) which stated that a health care worker at the institution is Tobago's second coronavirus case.
The release noted that the staff member was informed and is being given psychological support.
The hospital is being “deeply sanitised”, scheduled cleaning has continued and contact-tracing is taking place, the TRHA's release noted.
In an immediate response to the information, TTRNA president Idi Stuart said all health care workers must remain calm.
“We understand that health care workers will be alarmed,” he said. “However, we are calling for calm and for persons to follow the recommendations made by the Government and medical professionals, in this time of unease.”
He reiterated his call for the TRHA to undertake “robust, active” training of staff in the use of the required Personal Protection Equipment.
