Today is Safer Internet Day

Jamaica's two telecoms giants, Flow and Digicel, are today staging a range of activities to help students better use the world wide web as the island joins the globe in observing Safer Internet Day.

Flow promoting digital responsibility

Flow Jamaica will join other companies in the Liberty Latin America group to lead activities across the region under the global theme 'Together for a Better Internet', focusing on the importance of digital responsibility and the measures people, more specifically young people, can take to use the Internet safely.

“As an Internet service provider, we provide connectivity for thousands of Jamaicans on mobile and in their homes and schools. We are therefore not only keenly aware of the utility of the world wide web but also the threats in that space, and so we feel duty-bound to educate Internet users of all ages about how to protect themselves in the online world,” the release quotes Stephen Price, Flow Jamaica's country manager.

The company said it has embarked on an educational tour of primary schools across the island and will be hosting a summit for students at Merl Grove High School today.

“We welcome any opportunity to further educate our customers, particularly our youth, about how to navigate the web in a safe way,” added Price, whose company currently supplies free Internet services to more than 400 primary schools and community centres across the island.

Flow has already trained 500 students under the age of 12 to act as “online safety monitors” for their schools, families and communities. Spearheaded by the Flow Foundation, the students are taught the “SMART” rules for online safety and how to escalate problematic online matters to a responsible adult.

The company said it is aiming to train another 500 students by the end of February 2020.

Safer Internet Day aims to inspire a global conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. Young people, parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, and policymakers are all asked to join in helping to create better Internet experiences.

Celebrated annually on the second Tuesday in February, Safer Internet Day encourages people to unite and inspire positive changes online, raise awareness of online safety issues, and participate in events and activities right across the globe.

Digicel joins forces with Trend Media, CPFSA & NSSC

Digicel is today teaming up with Trend Media, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and National Secondary Schools Council (NSSC) to coordinate Jamaica's participation in the global celebration of Safer Internet Day.

Under the hashtag #DigicelSID2020, a series of rap sessions, school talks and online discussions involving students from more than 30 rural and urban schools will take place in Kingston, St James and Portland.

“We're widening the scope of our efforts this year to cover more topics and empower even more participants to act as ambassadors for safer use of the Internet,” a company release quotes Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager at Digicel Jamaica.

He expressed the hope that, through Digicel and its partners shining a light on safer online practices, others will be inspired to play their part in reducing and reporting cyber bullying, trolling and online scams that confront young Internet users.

“What's great about Safer Internet Day this year is that it opens up a national conversation about how all of us can help to make the Internet a safe place for our young people,” Parkinson said.

“This is why our partnership with Trend Media, the CPFSA and the NSSC is so important to achieving this objective, because they, too, have the ability to reach, teach and equip more of young and not-so-young people with the digital life skills they need, even as the technology around them continues to change,” Parkinson added.

Safer Internet Day is celebrated globally in over one hundred countries every February. The event is coordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre.