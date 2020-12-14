Toll Authority donates court to Toll Gate Primary
The Toll Authority of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, has outfitted the Toll Gate Primary School in Clarendon with a new, state-of-the-art multipurpose court.
The multipurpose court was built at a cost of $1.5 million and will serve students in recreation while doubling as the official emergency gathering point when students are able to return to school.
The court, officially completed in September, was recently handed over, despite no official event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was important for us at the Toll Authority to identify and execute this project because we believe it is important for students to have a safe recreational space. The previous space was inadequate and a dust nuisance,” said Lerone Laing, CEO of the Toll Authority
According to Laing, the school was selected because of the history of the area as well as its current geographic location to the Clarendon leg of the East-West Toll Road.
“The history of the area itself in being a tolling point back in the mid-1800s lent itself to the selection process, it is also very close to the east-west leg of Highway 2000. The people of Jamaica have contributed significantly to the toll industry over the years and these are some of the ways the industry is able to give back,” added Laing.
He hinted at plans by the Toll Authority to assist the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information with the tablets in schools programme as it continues to fulfil its corporate social responsibility.
Laing said the Portmore tolling area has also been earmarked for an outreach project.
The Toll Authority is mandated, under the provision of the Toll Roads Act, to regulate the operations and maintenance of toll infrastructure across the island.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy