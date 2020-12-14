Toll Authority donates court to Toll Gate Primary

The Toll Authority of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, has outfitted the Toll Gate Primary School in Clarendon with a new, state-of-the-art multipurpose court.

The multipurpose court was built at a cost of $1.5 million and will serve students in recreation while doubling as the official emergency gathering point when students are able to return to school.

The court, officially completed in September, was recently handed over, despite no official event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was important for us at the Toll Authority to identify and execute this project because we believe it is important for students to have a safe recreational space. The previous space was inadequate and a dust nuisance,” said Lerone Laing, CEO of the Toll Authority

According to Laing, the school was selected because of the history of the area as well as its current geographic location to the Clarendon leg of the East-West Toll Road.

“The history of the area itself in being a tolling point back in the mid-1800s lent itself to the selection process, it is also very close to the east-west leg of Highway 2000. The people of Jamaica have contributed significantly to the toll industry over the years and these are some of the ways the industry is able to give back,” added Laing.

He hinted at plans by the Toll Authority to assist the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information with the tablets in schools programme as it continues to fulfil its corporate social responsibility.

Laing said the Portmore tolling area has also been earmarked for an outreach project.

The Toll Authority is mandated, under the provision of the Toll Roads Act, to regulate the operations and maintenance of toll infrastructure across the island.