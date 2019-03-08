Tom Scarlett funeral March 16

A service of thanksgiving for the life of long-time airline industry executive Tomlin “Tom” Scarlett is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Stella Maris Catholic Church in St Andrew starting at 10:30 am.

Scarlett died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

He served the aviation industry for 43 years, working at BWIA as station manager, New York; Eastern Airlines, Air Jamaica as station manager, Toronto, New York, Miami and director, marketing in 1989 and director, sales and services in 1993.

Scarlett was also vice-president, marketing at Caribbean Star; president and CEO, Guyana Airlines; station manager Continental Airlines; station manager United Airlines.

He also served on the boards of Aerotel, AOC, Tourism Enhancement Fund, and was president of Airlines of Jamaica and Skal Club.

Scarlett retired in 2016.