Tom Scarlett funeral March 16
A service of thanksgiving for the life of long-time airline industry executive Tomlin “Tom” Scarlett is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Stella Maris Catholic Church in St Andrew starting at 10:30 am.
Scarlett died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
He served the aviation industry for 43 years, working at BWIA as station manager, New York; Eastern Airlines, Air Jamaica as station manager, Toronto, New York, Miami and director, marketing in 1989 and director, sales and services in 1993.
Scarlett was also vice-president, marketing at Caribbean Star; president and CEO, Guyana Airlines; station manager Continental Airlines; station manager United Airlines.
He also served on the boards of Aerotel, AOC, Tourism Enhancement Fund, and was president of Airlines of Jamaica and Skal Club.
Scarlett retired in 2016.
