Tomlinson wants to remain in St Andrew West Rural

KRYSTAL Tomlinson, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Andrew West Rural who was defeated by the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn in the general election on Thursday, has disclosed that she intends to remain in the constituency as its caretaker.

Tomlinson secured 5,452 votes, a loss of 3,082 votes to Cuthbert-Flynn's 8,534 votes. But, on election day Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer that if unsuccessful, she will keep on working in the constituency.

“If we are not successful in this election we will keep working because another one is sure in four or five years,” Tomlinson said.

She added that though politics can be primarily a numbers game, the real value is about the people, subsequently her focus on strengthening relationships with the constituents.

“Politics, while it is a numbers game in terms of finding your votes and bringing them out, it is a people's sport. If you build a strong enough relationship with the people you will be able to find yourself victorious over the course of time. We will be here and we will continue to work,” she told the Sunday Observer.

In a subsequent social media video post, Tomlinson said she was grateful for the votes she received and promised to not turn her back on the constituency.

“...For as long as you will have me, look out for me. We are starting all over as though it was day one because we do believe together we can build a better West Rural St Andrew. Thank you for the opportunity so far and we have a far way to go. Blessings,” she said.

— Kimberley Hibbert