Too Black to Succeed: The FIN$AC Experience

The Mandeville-based husband and wife team of Valerie and Alvin Dixon partnered in the publishing of Valerie's tale, which includes their shared experience of what she describes as “the FINSAC debacle”.

They are seen here at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa, where the book was launched in the presence of friends and well-wishers. The book interweaves the author's experiences, both growing up in Jamaica and being, along with her husband, among the over 40,000 Jamaicans to have been “FINSACED”.

It also traces historical disenfranchisement of the majority of Jamaicans dating back to slavery.