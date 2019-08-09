Top Allman Town Primary students happy with PEP

TOP performing girl at Allman Town Primary School in Kingston, Renae Hood is happy with her performance in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

PEP evaluations proved stressful for most students, parents, and teachers, but some took it in their stride. The top performing Allman Town girl did not allow stress to get in the way as the exams drew near.

“Keep working hard,” the 11 year-old Hood advised other students. “If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you,” she said.

Achieving high proficiency in language arts; and proficiency in social studies, science, and maths, Hood, who wants to be a medical doctor, has been placed at the The Queen's School.

Kevin Williams, the top performing boy, meanwhile, suggested that PEP students should, “make sure they understand the questions, and develop their answers carefully.”

The St George's College-bound, whose ambition is to become a scientist, achieved high proficiency in maths and science and proficiency in language arts and social studies.

“I had a good experience at the school, but it needed hard work, and I feel very good about my performance,” he related”.

Peta-Gay Miller Walker, assistant vice-president, JN Fund Managers, told the students, “I am pleased with the performance of Allman Town Primary, and both of you in particular. You have demonstrated that students can cope with the newly introduced exam.”

Miller Walker, who participated in the school's graduation ceremony recently, said, “We recognised the challenge posed by PEP when senior members of our team visited the school in October to talk with the grade six students who were preparing for the examinations. We knew you could be successful.”

“Initially we were uncertain whether we had done sufficient preparation, but it turned out to be a successful year. One measure is that we had more students going to traditional high schools this year,” said Latoya Nesbitt, acting principal.

The PEP assessment replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) as the national secondary school placement examination.

“Renae and Kevin were diligent in their studies, and the grade six teachers as well as the other students, extended themselves to handle PEP,” Nesbitt stated. “We appreciate the assistance which was provided by our corporate supporters, such as JN Fund Managers, and we are looking forward to the new school year, during which, we expect to achieve even better outcomes.”