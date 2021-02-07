Top cop Anderson to remain as commissioner

COMMISSIONER of Police Major General Antony Anderson will have his contract, which ends later this month, extended by the Government.

Confirmation of this came from Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, and was echoed by Minister Without Portfolio in the same ministry, Matthew Samuda, during a discussion with Jamaica Observer senior journalists last week.

While Police Commissioner Anderson has support for what has been described by some as his work in trying to transform the constabulary, the continuation of incidents of murder and other crimes has thrown the retired Jamaica Defence Force top soldier under the microscope, and ushered in questions in respect of his suitability to continue as chief constable.

However, Dr Chang, who also serves as Jamaica's deputy prime minister, and Samuda who, among other things, has portfolio responsibility for the correctional services, are not in favour of the former national security advisor packing his bags and heading through the door right away.

“Antony Anderson has found his feet fully now,” Dr Chang suggested. “It is the wrong time to look at any changes so his contract will be extended, and I think that he too wants to continue.”

But the question of what is told to police personnel who have the desire to become commissioner, only for retired soldiers — as happened before and now also in the case of Major General Anderson — to be brought into the constabulary as its head, was put to Dr Chang.

“All our senior officers appreciate that the police force is going through a process of change and modernisation and it requires — beside the Government policy changes — some new looks. The older habits that the police had gone into, which were both institutional and policy, must change.

“That's why you separate homicide from a lot of the realities. Homicides are the big problem. For every commissioner we have put there and minister and Government, to deal effectively with the gangs is going to take us a little while. All I can say to the public is that the things that we are doing, I am confident that they can work, but it is not going to happen in three years. We should see some reduction in the numbers in the next 18 months, but three years is a short time to deal with many of the third-generation gangs,” Dr Chang maintained.

He cited social investment as a key tool to assist with lowering crime, using the example of the community of Flanker in his St James North Western constituency, which now has a high demand for houses as well as limited criminal and violent activities, save for family feuds occasionally.

“The intelligence side of the commissioner's work today, compared to years ago, is cheese to chalk today,” Dr Chang continued in his stout defence, adding that Major General Anderson, a graduate of Calabar High School and the University of Technology, Jamaica, had brought a better level of intelligence-driven policing to the force than what existed before.

Dr Chang cited fresh changes in the constabulary, with which he credited Major General Anderson, including the recent promotions of two of the youngest deputy commissioners in the organisation's history, those of technology guru Kevin Blake, and lawyer Richard Stewart — a sign, in his estimation, that the force was recognising and rewarding talent in a profound way, which he called “representing a break in the typical [promotion] cycle“.

“You have to give 'Tony' Anderson time to settle in. If he doesn't settle in, you are just going to appoint another commissioner and you do the same traditional things all over again,” Dr Chang argued.

For Samuda, a senator who was promoted to the Cabinet in February 2020 upon the resignation of Ruddy Spencer who served as state minister in the national security ministry; and retained his job after the September 3, 2020 General Election, the question of replacing Major General Anderson as commissioner should not even be asked.

“How you define success is very important to really determine how someone has performed. Apart from the organisational changes that have come about, which are significant and have benefited the force and the country, objectively if you look at the categories of crime, if you take the last four-year period — and he doesn't have all of it — but for 2016-2019 of which two of those years are his [in charge], and you take the immediate four-year period, five categories of crime are significantly lower than they would have been in the four-year period before that,” Samuda stated.

To back his claim, Samuda said that under Major General Anderson's stewardship, cases of larceny have dropped by 70 per cent, robbery 50 per cent, break-ins 30 per cent, rape over 40 per cent, and aggravated assault cases have dropped by over 50 per cent.

Samuda also reasoned that when a comparison of gun seizures four-year period over four-year period was done, there was a 15 per cent increase in the rate of seizures.

“If you take the three years most recent in terms of murder statistics and you take the three years previous, he is marginally lower. So [from] a KPI [key performance indicator] standpoint, how do you have lower numbers of crime, which is your total responsibility, lower numbers of murders [yet] not [see] anywhere where anybody should be celebrating? How do you have the institutional changes that the country has been calling for and then you have that question asked?

“The crime situation we face now and the nature of gangs versus 2010, versus 2020 are three very different situations. And the question is, if you didn't have that leadership what would the situation have been even with the best investment?” Samuda continued to query.

Dr Chang underlined the importance of a “cultural and professional change” for the force, which he described as “critical”. We have to make fundamental changes in the force and that's why I mentioned the DCPs [deputy commisioners of police]. You spot talent, you promote them, no matter what squad you are from. The commissioner needs time to analyse the force, deal with the culture that exists and come up with the necessary improvements,” Dr Chang said.