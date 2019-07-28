Top doc anxious for maternity ward expansion

A major expansion of the maternity ward is the number one priority for new Senior Medical Officer of the Annotto Bay Hospital, Dr Glenton Strachan.

Appointed as the 'doc in charge' of the St Mary-based institution since March, after acting in that capacity from December 2018, Dr Strachan is adjusting his stethoscope as he awaits a favourable response for funding from the National Health Fund, which would lead to the inevitable celebration.

“The Annotto Bay Hospital has outgrown the community and if you want to provide service for the community, things have to move along with it, for example, the maternity ward,” Dr Strachan told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last week.

“Now, it's really a nine-bed ward, built from the early days by St Mary Banana Estates. We have now put 19 beds on that nine-bed ward and we still have overcrowding for about five to six months of the year where we have a bed occupancy rate of 130 per cent, so it has really outgrown it. What we have done is ask the region (North-East Regional Health Authority) for an expansion of the maternity programme. Of course, we have set up the project proposals already, spearheaded by our Regional Director Fabia Lamm and hopefully the NHF will review us favourably and we will get the expansion.”

That expansion, Dr Strachan envisages, will result in a 45-bed, state-of-the-art maternity ward that is expected to more than fill the needs of the people of the area. The hospital treats over 25,000 annually.

“St Mary has a population of about 140,000, Portland has about 80,000, so in the north-east region we are the second largest. In the maternity aspect, about 83 per cent of all the deliveries take place at the Annotto Bay Hospital, because Port Maria itself doesn't do any surgical procedures, and any problem that high-risk patients have to be sent from Portland, we get a lot of those referrals as well.

“We are a type C institution, but we punch above our weight — we act like a type B, so we are really a community hospital, providing services that people require that they would normally have to go to Kingston or St Ann for, they can get in Annotto Bay.”

An obstetrician and gynaecologist by specialist training, Dr Strachan's positive hope is also buoyed by the fact that a $70-million project has been approved by the regional board for the expansion of the paediatric ward, which will start in November of this year.

Also, the old building that houses the laboratory and the adjoining office of the SMO, may soon come tumbling down and replaced by a newer, larger one that can satisfy demand. That structural improvement, Dr Strachan anticipates, will be implemented next year.

Accommodation for staff is another issue that the man who has been on the staff of the institution, which he is now medical head of, for 16 years.

“Now we have medical interns and one of the requirements you are supposed to have is accommodation for interns as they are supposed to live on the compound. We have to be using the community to accommodate them, which is pretty nearby anyway, but it would be better if they were located on the compound.

“Nurses are going away in droves, and one of the things that we want to do is attract nurses to come to St Mary by providing accommodation for them (as an incentive). We have accommodation for a limited number of people, but it needs to be expanded.”

But there is the challenge of finding land to expand although the regional authority has been trying to buy land next to or close to the hospital to deal with the planned expansion. Here is where Dr Strachan believes that the political representatives can assist in trying to encourage residents to sell parcels of land to the hospital.

“Annotto Bay Hospital is the biggest employer of staff in St Mary. We think that we can get more support from the political hierarchy, in terms of the Member of Parliament, Opposition caretaker, councillor, etc … they could give us more support, rather than complaining.

“The politicians talk to you in terms of complaints … like a patient comes to you and has a long waiting time and so on, but in terms of trying to accelerate the process of getting a piece of equipment, we think that better things can be done in terms of that. We would like to involve the politicians more to let them know that it's not only about the complaints of their community members, but also what they can do in terms of helping us get equipment to make the place better.”

Yet another project, the new SMO suggests, must be done is an expansion of what now exists as a tuck shop, which he maintains cannot serve the level of staff there. He will advocate for a “proper” cafeteria to be built in order to boost staff morale and serve patients as well.

The regional directors, board, management and staff of the institution, Dr Strachan underlined, were making his job easier and giving him the cooperation that he knows he will need if he is to succeed as SMO.

“Getting the cooperation of the region, the board as well as the staff of the hospital, nurses, doctors, is really good. They knew of my work over the years, and it's not someone new coming in to do a job.

“In particular, I would like to highlight the quality of work of the doctors and nurses. A lot of the doctors who are here are from the region, home-grown people, area people, like Dr Josiah Wilson and Dr Rohan Smith and others who want the institution to build, not just because it's a hospital, but because it is a part of their community.

“A lot of people also want to come to Annotto Bay to work because they hear of the good things that we do,” the new SMO stated.