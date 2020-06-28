Top psychiatrist wants forensic facility to avoid Noel Chambers case repeat

PRESIDENT of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association (JPA) Dr Earl Wright is appealing for the establishment of a forensic psychiatric facility to be at the forefront of the Government's agenda to avoid a recurrence of what took place with Noel Chambers, the elderly man who died at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in January after being incarcerated for 40 years without a trial on a murder charge.

During an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Dr Wright said since 1975 when the forensic service was moved from Bellevue Hospital because of the shift from institutionalisation to community psychiatry, there was need for the service to be developed but the issue waned over the years.

“It is something that has been asked for an extremely long time. Plans have been laid out but not implemented regarding the forensic centre. Without the forensic centre being in the penal system, then we are destined for a repeat of the past. It's a matter of moving that to the priority and making it happen,” Dr Wright said.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang told Parliament on June 16 that in the case of Noel Chambers and others deemed unfit to plead, an ideal situation would be to commit that individual to a forensic psychiatric facility. But there is no such facility in Jamaica and according to Dr Chang, the last of its kind was closed in 1975 and over 400 psychiatric inmates were sent into the penal system. The national security minister further told the House that consultations were being held with the Jamaica Psychiatric Association to engage five psychiatrists to assess people with mental conditions who interface with the justice system.

According to Dr Wright, a forensic psychiatric facility is one in which psychiatric disorders are recognised, treated and rehabilitation of the mentally ill takes place.

“When people get sick, just like how they have a medical facility in the prisons, you have a psychiatric facility. People that commit crimes – mental health crimes – become psychiatric patients and they are treated within the correctional services. Persons unfit to plead have to be assessed and then a decision is made as to the level of care that is needed. Not all of them need to be isolated. When you're unfit, you're unfit at this point in time. That means you are ill. You are given medication and then, over time, most likely a significant number of them will become fit to plead as the treatment gets them better,” Dr Wright explained.

Further, Dr Wright said the correction of the current problem lies in providing the full complement of mental health services in the correctional services.

“That is, providing the number of psychiatrists – and not only psychiatrists, but what you need is a mental health suite consisting of psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health officers and psychiatric aides to assess the patients' follow-up. You want to make sure they recognise problems and their cause [and] ensure that the patient takes their medication, because like any other illness it has to be treated on an ongoing basis and the forensic patients are a special group,” Dr Wright said.

The JPA president added: “People come into the penal system without psychiatric problems but because of the stressors, etcetera they develop psychiatric problems; and then you have those that come in with psychiatric problems that need to be treated. There are different groups of psychiatric patients. There needs to be ongoing recognition of the problem, assessment and treatment.”

In addition, Dr Chang said the ideal long-term solution will be re-establishing the forensic psychiatric facility, and the national security ministry alongside the ministries of health and justice will collaborate to implement a plan of action for mentally ill inmates who are unfit to plead.

But, consultant Dr Geoffrey Walcott disagrees with the idea of re-establishing a forensic psychiatric facility.

“The issue is that there have been advances in mental health and community psychiatry and the correctional system that have prevented these cases from occurring recently. However, the ones that languish are over 20 years on the books. These are mainly elderly persons who pose minimal to no risk and should be reintegrated in society as they have families willing to care for them,” Dr Walcott said, while pointing to the need for more suitable facilities within the penal system.

Dr Walcott also explained that a man murdering two people in his 20s is not the same person at 60 or 70 years old and instead suggested that the relationship between the judiciary and the mental health services be further strengthened, as is the case with drug offenders in the legislation governing the drug treatment court.

“There are only 150 such persons within the system. A court reviewing 10 such cases per sitting would be able to provide a clear plan for each case on a yearly basis. The suggestion for a forensic psychiatric facility is based on a stigmatised view of elevated risk, which is often not realistic. A proper risk assessment can be done using the court system that drug treatment court follows. This is a problem of neglect, not lack of facility,” Dr Walcott charged.

Dr Walcott also chided the entire prison system in describing it as a human rights violation.

“These same deplorable conditions are also what the non-mental ill inmates are faced with. The lack of attention on basic human rights and decency is appalling. Too often we have forgotten the advances of civilisation beyond the use of dungeons and torture chambers [to the extent]that persons are incarcerated and sent to a prison facility as punishment, not for punishment,” Dr Walcott said.

He added: “The punitive consequences based on the societal contract is that persons are stripped of their right to freedom. But, they are not stripped of the right to protecting them from cruel and unusual punishment, which insect infestation, lack of toilet facilities, overcrowding, among other things certainly qualify. This is the reason the names were changed to correctional facilities, however, one cannot expect behavioural transformation to emerge from barbaric treatment.”