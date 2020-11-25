Toronto lockdown

Dear Mr Brown,

I am thinking about visiting my wife for Christmas. I am wondering what your advice would be. Thank you again for helping us with her applications for school, study permit and our visas.

— BM

Dear BM:

You are most welcome. However, I am not sure how to advise you about whether to go to Canada.

I assume that your spouse is still in Toronto. Travel is still restricted to Canada and Toronto has returned to lockdown for four weeks due to soaring COVID-19 infections. The lockdown took effect on Monday, so I am not sure if you have already been advised, as I just received your query via e-mail.

Lockdown of Toronto

Winter forces people to stay inside more, which increases the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

In an attempt to slow the surge of cases, residents will be required to stay home and only interact with those in their own households. However, schools will remain open. All dining, non-essential shopping, salons, and gyms are now closed.

Hospitalisations in Ontario for influenza are often near capacity during a normal winter, and a surge in COVID-19 cases could mean hospitals will be unable to provide high-quality care.

The previous lockdown was in April. It was deemed successful in lowering the COVID-19 cases at the time. Hopefully, this attempt will again be effective until a vaccine is available for distribution.

The situation is unfortunate, but it is probably necessary at this time to combat the infection and death toll. I believe that non-essential travel and interactions should be avoided. Of course, the holidays are important for families. But I have had a relative and friend die of COVID-19 in Canada, so I believe that reducing the risk of infection is of paramount importance.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programs, including Express Entry, The Study & Work program, Visas or Appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com