Tour operator charged with robbery
A man accused of committing two robberies while illegally using his vehicle as a taxi has been charged by the St Ann police.
Police said yesterday that he was charged with robbery with aggravation following two incidents in the parish between June 20 and 30.
According to the police, the accused, 40-year-old Conroy Ferguson, a tour operator of Boscobel in St Mary, picked up passengers, deviated from the established route and then robbed them. In the first incident he was reportedly plying the Runaway Bay to St Ann's Bay route, and in the second incident, he was en route to Ocho Rios from Mammee Bay in the parish.
Both incidents were reported to the police and Ferguson was arrested during an operation last Tuesday. He was subsequently charged after being placed on an identification parade and was positively identified.
The police have appealed to commuters to remain vigilant when taking public transportation, and to be especially alert when deviations are made from an established route.
